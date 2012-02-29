In this article



























Jackie Stallone plastic surgery

Jackie Stallone Hollywood actor



Fresh faced and looking incredibly healthy in her before shot, Jackie should have saved her money and stayed natural.



She probably would have been a lot better off than what she is left with now...





Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone ’s mum, Jackie Stallone, is deemed one of the worst cosmetic or plastic surgery disasters of all time.Fresh faced and looking incredibly healthy in her before shot, Jackie should have saved her money and stayed natural.She probably would have been a lot better off than what she is left with now... Image © Sipa





