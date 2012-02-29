Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Jackie Stallone plastic surgery
Jackie Stallone plastic surgery


Jackie Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone’s mum, Jackie Stallone, is deemed one of the worst cosmetic or plastic surgery disasters of all time.

Fresh faced and looking incredibly healthy in her before shot, Jackie should have saved her money and stayed natural.

She probably would have been a lot better off than what she is left with now...


