Leslie Ash plastic surgery
Leslie Ash plastic surgery


Leslie Ash

Leslie Ash's trout pout is now as famous as her acting career.

A simple mistake of injecting silicone into her lips instead of the commonly used collagen has resulted in the poor woman to never look the same again.

Despite her botched surgery, Leslie has said she would ‘never say never’ to a facelift.
Her husband Lee Chapman has warned her not to have anything else done.
I know it's hard, but our men are right sometimes.

Stay of the surgery Leslie!

