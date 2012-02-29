In this article



























Donatella Versace plastic surgery

Donatella Versace There are many speculations over what plastic surgery



Rumour has it Donatella has had multiple face lifts as her skin appears far too tight and stretched, numerous



Once again another celebrity tries to improve their look but another epic fail.





There are many speculations over what plastic surgery Fashion designer Donatella Versace has had done.Rumour has it Donatella has had multiple face lifts as her skin appears far too tight and stretched, numerous nose jobs where some believe at least one went wrong, and she also sports the dreaded trout pout where her lips are creepily oversized.Once again another celebrity tries to improve their look but another epic fail. Image © Sipa



