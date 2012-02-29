In this article



























Chloe Sims plastic surgery

Chloe from Towie's cartoon-like faceshows the tell-tale signs of awful surgery.She has had a breast enlargement, extreme Botox , lip fillers and teeth whitening Since being on the reality show she’s considered stopping any more work on her inflated lips , but admits:“I’m going to carry on having work done until I’m completely happy with my body because I think you should love the way you look.”Check out Chloe from The Only Way is Essex before any of her surgery! ( Chloe before ). Image © Sipa

