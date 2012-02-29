Chloe Sims plastic surgery
Chloe from Towie (Chloe Sims)
Chloe from Towie's cartoon-like faceshows the tell-tale signs of awful surgery.
She has had a breast
enlargement, extreme Botox
, lip fillers and teeth whitening
.
Since being on the reality show she’s considered stopping any more work on her inflated lips
, but admits:
“I’m going to carry on having work done until I’m completely happy with my body because I think you should love the way you look.”
Check out Chloe from The Only Way is Essex before any of her surgery! (Chloe before
).
Image © Sipa