Chloe Sims plastic surgery

Chloe from Towie (Chloe Sims)

Chloe from Towie's cartoon-like faceshows the tell-tale signs of awful surgery.

She has had a breast enlargement, extreme Botox, lip fillers and teeth whitening.

Since being on the reality show she’s considered stopping any more work on her inflated lips, but admits:

“I’m going to carry on having work done until I’m completely happy with my body because I think you should love the way you look.”

Check out Chloe from The Only Way is Essex before any of her surgery! (Chloe before).




Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
