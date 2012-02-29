In this article



























Michael Jackson plastic surgery

Micheal Jackson



Jacko has changed dramatically over the years.



The king of pop is now unrecognisable compared to his before shot.



Michael first had rhinoplasty



His nose kept altering and eventually cartilage from his ear had to be used to reconstruct its shape.



J. Randy Taraborrell who knew Micheal well, said part of the reason he underwent surgery was because of his hatred for his bullying father which made him want to look as different as possible to him, aparently fuelling his ultimate addiction to plastic surgery.





