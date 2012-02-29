Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Michael Jackson plastic surgery
Michael Jackson plastic surgery


Micheal Jackson

Michael Jackson's extensive surgery hell made him unrecognisable from the fresh faced child star he once was.

Jacko has changed dramatically over the years.

The king of pop is now unrecognisable compared to his before shot.

Michael first had rhinoplasty (nose reshaping surgery) then his lips became thinner, his skin lightened, along with his chin changing shape.

His nose kept altering and eventually cartilage from his ear had to be used to reconstruct its shape.

J. Randy Taraborrell who knew Micheal well, said part of the reason he underwent surgery was because of his hatred for his bullying father which made him want to look as different as possible to him, aparently fuelling his ultimate addiction to plastic surgery.


Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
