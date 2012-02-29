Celeb + Plastic Surgery

Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers - what hasn't she had done?

Plastic surgery addict and comedian Joan River's eyes have nearly disappeared after all the surgery she's put her face through, yikes.

Joan use to be radiant and glowing, but now she looks more like a figure in Madame Tussauds.

Not to mention she's 77! Now that's pretty incredible, there's not a wrinkle in sight!


Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
