Celeb + Plastic Surgery

Joan Rivers



Plastic surgery addict and comedian Joan River's eyes have nearly disappeared after all the surgery she's put her face through, yikes.



Joan use to be radiant and glowing, but now she looks more like a figure in Madame Tussauds.



Not to mention she's 77! Now that's pretty incredible, there's not a wrinkle in sight!





