Pete Burns plastic surgery
Pete Burns
Pete Burns from the 80's music scene has completely ruined what use to be a young fresh-face after starting his surgery nightmare in 1984.
Since then he hasn't stopped and his face procedures has left him in a total mess.
Pete's cheek implants makes his face look weirdly swollen at all times, and his lip enhancement has been taken to another level, apparently there made from a substance not dissimilar with what contact lenses are made from.
Pete's had his nose done four times, facial peels, lip implants and Botox
, but swears he's never had his eyes done or had a facelift.
Be warned!
Image © Sipa