Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
Pete Burns plastic surgery
Pete Burns plastic surgery


Pete Burns

Pete Burns from the 80's music scene has completely ruined what use to be a young fresh-face after starting his surgery nightmare in 1984.

Since then he hasn't stopped and his face procedures has left him in a total mess.

Pete's cheek implants makes his face look weirdly swollen at all times, and his lip enhancement has been taken to another level, apparently there made from a substance not dissimilar with what contact lenses are made from.

Pete's had his nose done four times, facial peels, lip implants and Botox, but swears he's never had his eyes done or had a facelift.

Be warned!

Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
