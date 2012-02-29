In this article



























Pete Burns plastic surgery

Pete Burns Pete Burns from the 80's music scene has completely ruined what use to be a young fresh-face after starting his surgery nightmare in 1984.



Since then he hasn't stopped and his face procedures has left him in a total mess.



Pete's cheek implants makes his face look weirdly swollen at all times, and his lip enhancement has been taken to another level, apparently there made from a substance not dissimilar with what contact lenses are made from .



Pete's had his nose done four times, facial peels, lip implants and



Be warned!

