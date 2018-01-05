>
>
>
Spring - Summer

Celebrity summer fashion fails

Photo 1/14 
Celebrity summer fashion fails
In this article
Celebrity summer fashion fails

Celebrity summer fashion fails

We give you the celebrity summer fashion fails line up, revealing who’s been caught out looking disastrous these few months. Miley looks quite good in this photo but just wait till you see the footwear!

These celebrity fashion fails prove that sometimes the stars and their stylists just lose the plot. Too much cash, too little taste...

There is really no excuse for these poor attempts at outfits and accessories. But we love them because cackling over celebrity fashion fails is sooo much more fun that lusting after red carpet couture we'll just never be able to afford. Mwah ha ha ha.

If you’re curious to know which celebs have made it to our official celebrity summer fashion fails list then have a little look.

You may be surprised with who's busting out hideous shoes, shocking dresses and terrible accessories... otherwise stylish women commiting major fashion faux pas is summer 2011, we thank you.


All images © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The most beautiful villages in EuropeOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         