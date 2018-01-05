In this article



























Emma Watson fashion fail

Emma Watson fashion fail We love how



However, a major setback hit at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which may have cost her her fashion reputation for good!



The bottom half of her dress was a huge mistake - however waist up was actually quite fantastic.



The corset style fit for the top half of the dress gave her just enough



She had black and gold leaf eyes and her



But that draped skirt!? It did nothing for her figure and looked as though it had been attached with mere safety pins.



Emma Watson, you definitely made a serious fashion fault.



We love how Emma Watson , one of the main Harry Potter stars, has grown up over the years into a mature classic young lady, and in doing so she has made a name for herself in the fashion department as an icon and trend setter for her age group.However, a major setback hit at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which may have cost her her fashion reputation for good!The bottom half of her dress was a huge mistake - however waist up was actually quite fantastic.The corset style fit for the top half of the dress gave her just enough sex appeal, and her makeup was amazing.She had black and gold leaf eyes and her hair for the occasion looked elegant.But that draped skirt!? It did nothing for her figure and looked as though it had been attached with mere safety pins.Emma Watson, you definitely made a serious fashion fault.