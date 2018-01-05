In this article



























Britney Spears fashion fail

Britney Spears fashion fail We don't know if we can forgive Britney for choosing to wear this unflattering number whilst in concert on her 'Femme Fatale Tour' in New York this month.



She has been known for many



Apparently MTV News explained Britney's show will feature her in "a variety of skimpy costumes, from sequined



So we're hoping them outfits are much better because we don’t understand how she's meant to WOW her audiences wearing what looks to be a futuristic detective outfit of some sort.





We don't know if we can forgive Britney for choosing to wear this unflattering number whilst in concert on her 'Femme Fatale Tour' in New York this month.She has been known for many fashion blunders, and isn’t one to disappoint as she reveals that she still hasn’t got to terms with what to wear to make herself look good.Apparently MTV News explained Britney's show will feature her in "a variety of skimpy costumes, from sequined bikini -type pieces to denim shorts and much more."So we're hoping them outfits are much better because we don’t understand how she's meant to WOW her audiences wearing what looks to be a futuristic detective outfit of some sort.