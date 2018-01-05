Lady Gaga fashion fail

In this article



























Uh oh, fashion fail alert!We all know that Lady Gaga is erm quirky? But this outfit spotted on her last month is just plain ridicules, and the pose to go with it seems very strange too...Some people like Gaga's bizarre sense of fashion , but even this may be a little OTT for her.The bottom half of her outfit seems to resemble a long plastic bag which she must have thought could pass off as a skirt, and the facial covering lace is a bit much.Instead of taking a normal bag or purse, Gaga went for a large box and mighty platform heels which look highly uncomfortable to be walking in.She never seizes to bemuse us!