Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
  
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fashion fail
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fashion fail


Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twin’s horrendous outfits have completely aged them.

Their dresses look two sizes too big and check out their shoes - awful!

What were they thinking?

You would presume they would have tried a bit harder for the The 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Even though they look so out of the style wave, we must say that they have one thing going for them and that’s their clutch holdall bags, there quite cute.


Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
