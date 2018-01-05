|
Celebrity summer fashion fails
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fashion fail
Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenThe Olsen twin’s horrendous outfits have completely aged them.
Their dresses look two sizes too big and check out their shoes - awful!
What were they thinking?
You would presume they would have tried a bit harder for the The 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Even though they look so out of the style wave, we must say that they have one thing going for them and that’s their clutch holdall bags, there quite cute.
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
