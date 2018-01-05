Tyra banks fashion fail

>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
  
Trya Banks, the host from the hit reality series Americans Next Top Model made a brave fashion choice as she was seen pictured outside ABC studios for 'Good Morning America' wearing what looks to be a strange facial accessory.

Tyra looks like she's just stepped off set after filming for a superhero scene, rather than arriving for an interview with Robin Roberts.

She explained that the glittery forehead/eyebrow piece is inspired by her new novel Modelland - but this is no excuse, it's still weird and unnecessary!

Tyra calls this accessory a 'smize. '

We don't think it'll catch on.
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
