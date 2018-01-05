Tyra Banks fashion fail
Trya Banks, the host from the hit reality series Americans Next Top Model made a brave fashion
choice as she was seen pictured outside ABC studios for 'Good Morning America' wearing what looks to be a strange facial accessory
.
Tyra looks like she's just stepped off set after filming for a superhero scene, rather than arriving for an interview with Robin Roberts.
She explained that the glittery forehead/eyebrow piece is inspired by her new novel Modelland
- but this is no excuse, it's still weird and unnecessary!
Tyra calls this accessory
a 'smize. '
We don't think it'll catch on.