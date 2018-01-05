In this article



























Tyra banks fashion fail Trya Banks, the host from the hit reality series Americans Next Top Model made a brave



Tyra looks like she's just stepped off set after filming for a superhero scene, rather than arriving for an interview with Robin Roberts.



She explained that the glittery forehead/eyebrow piece is inspired by her new novel Modelland - but this is no excuse, it's still weird and unnecessary!



Tyra calls this



We don't think it'll catch on.





