>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
  
Nicole Kidman fashion fail
In this article

Nicole Kidman fashion fail


Nicole Kidman fashion fail

This is not the first time that Nicole Kidman has failed with providing glitz and glamour on the red carpet.

There have been numerous occasions where her outfits have just not cut it.

Nicole is beautiful and a great actress, but once again she’s gone for a dress and shoe combo which really doesn’t work for her.

She wears a Proenza Schouler dress and teamed with those pastel blue Pierre Hardy strappy heels it hardly compliments her at all.

The texture of the dress and style of the shoes also look terrible together.

Even Nicole’s hair wasn’t right - It’s untidy and too casual.

Overall Nicole Kidman gives us a complete mishmash fashion attempt for a night at the CMT Awards.

Better luck next time!
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! The most beautiful villages in Europe
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         