Nicole Kidman fashion fail

This is not the first time that Nicole Kidman has failed with providing glitz and glamour on the red carpet.There have been numerous occasions where her outfits have just not cut it.Nicole is beautiful and a great actress, but once again she’s gone for a dress and shoe combo which really doesn’t work for her.She wears a Proenza Schouler dress and teamed with those pastel blue Pierre Hardy strappy heels it hardly compliments her at all.The texture of the dress and style of the shoes also look terrible together.Even Nicole’s hair wasn’t right - It’s untidy and too casual.Overall Nicole Kidman gives us a complete mishmash fashion attempt for a night at the CMT Awards.Better luck next time!