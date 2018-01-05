In this article



























Fearne Cotton fashion fail Radio 1 presenter, Fearne



The brick pattern dress needs to be demolished as it makes her look washed out and with those matted converses she looks a total mess.



Fearne has been pictured before wearing shorter cut brick layer dresses by Olivia Rubin which was much better!



But this maxi brick dress isn’t a good look, and with the added jean jacket Fearne seems to have misplaced her eye for style.



Though this outfit needs to be binned, the generally



So perhaps we can let her off for this little





