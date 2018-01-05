>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
  
Fearne Cotton fashion fail
In this article

Fearne Cotton fashion fail


Fearne Cotton fashion fail

Radio 1 presenter, Fearne Cotton, had a fashion blunder recently with this grey maxi-dress.

The brick pattern dress needs to be demolished as it makes her look washed out and with those matted converses she looks a total mess.

Fearne has been pictured before wearing shorter cut brick layer dresses by Olivia Rubin which was much better!

But this maxi brick dress isn’t a good look, and with the added jean jacket Fearne seems to have misplaced her eye for style.

Though this outfit needs to be binned, the generally fashion forward Fearne has been acknowledge for bringing back the Peter Pan style collar which has now been seen in catwalks for Louis Vuitton and Marni.

So perhaps we can let her off for this little fashion mistake... this time.
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsStars who married the same person twice ...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         