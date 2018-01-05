>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
  
Jaime Winstone fashion fail
In this article

Jaime Winstone fashion fail


Jaime Winstone fashion fail

Jaime Winstone went for a funky look for the Dolce and Gabbana party hosted by Net-a-Porter.

Jaime wore a vibrant floral summer dress paired with sky blue velvet wedges by Michael van der Ham for Topshop.

We adore Topshop, but velvet wedges were not sure of.

Especially wearing this particular pair with some black socks - Jamie Winstone you should be ashamed of yourself!

Fatal Fashion error all the way.



Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         