Jaime Winstone fashion fail

Jaime Winstone went for a funky look for the Dolce and Gabbana party hosted by Net-a-Porter.Jaime wore a vibrant floral summer dress paired with sky blue velvet wedges by Michael van der Ham for Topshop We adore Topshop , but velvet wedges were not sure of.Especially wearing this particular pair with some black socks - Jamie Winstone you should be ashamed of yourself!Fatal Fashion error all the way.