|
Celebrity summer fashion fails
|
|
In this article
Jaime Winstone fashion fail
Jaime Winstone fashion failJaime Winstone went for a funky look for the Dolce and Gabbana party hosted by Net-a-Porter.
Jaime wore a vibrant floral summer dress paired with sky blue velvet wedges by Michael van der Ham for Topshop.
We adore Topshop, but velvet wedges were not sure of.
Especially wearing this particular pair with some black socks - Jamie Winstone you should be ashamed of yourself!
Fatal Fashion error all the way.
|
|
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
|
Article Plan Celebrity summer fashion fails ▼
|