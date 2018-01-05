In this article



























Ke$sha fashion fail

Ke$sha fashion fail Ke$sha is now known to many as the queen of ‘trashy chic’ and her outfits are certainly living up to that reputation.



Here it looks as though she’s sporting some kind of a rock/alien image with that neon



Fish-net tights with holes are a definite no-go, and her fitted body attire pinches her in all the wrong places.



If sexy was the look she was going for then this is far from it.







