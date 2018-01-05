In this article



























Nicola Robert fashion fail

Nicole Roberts It’s a bit of a hit and miss with



Although her figure looks amazing, we can’t help but think her dress resembles a tea cosy or a 70’s style curtain.



It has even been said that perhaps Nicola got the wrong memo and thought Cheryl’s party had a theme... so went for Austin Powers.



Yeah, baby, yeah!





It’s a bit of a hit and miss with Nicola Roberts House of Holland gown that she chose to wear for Cheryl Coles Birthday bash.Although her figure looks amazing, we can’t help but think her dress resembles a tea cosy or a 70’s style curtain.It has even been said that perhaps Nicola got the wrong memo and thought Cheryl’s party had a theme... so went for Austin Powers.Yeah, baby, yeah!