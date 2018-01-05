|
Celebrity summer fashion fails
Nicola Robert fashion fail
Nicole RobertsIt’s a bit of a hit and miss with Nicola Roberts House of Holland gown that she chose to wear for Cheryl Coles Birthday bash.
Although her figure looks amazing, we can’t help but think her dress resembles a tea cosy or a 70’s style curtain.
It has even been said that perhaps Nicola got the wrong memo and thought Cheryl’s party had a theme... so went for Austin Powers.
Yeah, baby, yeah!
Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
