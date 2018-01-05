>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Celebrity summer fashion fails
 Photo 14/14 
Kat Graham fashion fail
In this article

Kat Graham fashion fail


Kat Graham

Kat Graham from the Vampire Diaries wears a dress that looks like a designer’s take on a straight jacket!

The length is perfect and her natural made up face is gorgeous, so why did she have to ruin her look with an outfit that’s bound to get the wrong kind of interest.

It proves that sometimes trying to stand out and taking your image to the next level can in fact work against you.

In this case Kat’s edgy, diverse dress was an absolute fashion fail.


Gemma Kayim
12/08/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         