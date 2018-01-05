Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know
Taming your mane into submission starts with straighteners, but if you need professional help, or your barnet is too badly behaved, chemically straightening your hair
could be the answer.
Chemically straightening your hair will rid it of kinks, curls and waves, leaving it poker straight, super shiney and much more manageable.
If you're thinking of getting your hair chemically straightened, read this first! While it may 'relax' your hair, it can stress it out too.
We've spoken to hairdressers, stylists and expert trichologists to give you the lowdown on chemically straightened hair.
Image © iStockphoto