>
>
>
Hair Trends
Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know
  
Chemical straightening
In this article

Chemical straightening


Chemical straightening

There are many different treatments and processes to chemically straighten your hair and some are harsher than others.

Usually a mix of chemicals is used to break down the bonds that hold the shape of your curls and heat is passed through the hair to help oxidise the chemicals and keep hair poker straight.

But as expert hairdresser Christian Toth says, the treatment isn't suitable for all types of hair.

He says: "Extensively damaged hair should not be treated."

A consultation with your hairdresser should be able to determine whether your hair is suitable or not. If your hair can withstand it, then results can be blissfully long lasting.

Nathan Walker from Trebor Sorbie says: "The treated hair is permanently smoother and straighter as the hair grows the new hair will need to be treated - usually every three to six months."

Image © iStockphoto

30/09/2011
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         