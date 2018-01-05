Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know

In this article















Well yes, is the straight answer. Anything that can transform spiral curls to sleek straightness has got some intense chemical processes at work, and while it may give you the hair you've always wanted, it's not without risks.Consultant trichologisst Iain Sallis of BMI Healthcare's The Lincoln Hospital in Lincolnshire explains: "The chemicals used are almost identical to those used in a perm lotion, the only difference being how you arrange the hair before you apply the chemical - around a rod...for curly hair , or combed straight for it to act as a chemical straightener.“These range from products which contain sodium hydroxide (very strong, mainly used for afro Caribbean hair ) to the ammonium thyoglycolates (also used in perming) and the ‘no-lye’ range which contains guanidine hydroxide (billed as the gentle relaxers).”But he warns: “All of these have the ability to badly damage hair !” Image © Digital Vision









