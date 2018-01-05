In this article















Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know

Things to think about We all know that vanity wins in the end, and that if you're after long lasting straightness then a chemical relaxing treatment is already on your to-do list. But even the most stubborn minded beauty addicts ought to read up on the risks before taking the plunge...



Consultant Trichologist Iain Sallis says to keep these tips in mind:



• Chemical straightening can easily break too many bonds in the hair, causing it to become very damaged and easily broken.

• It is not a permanent solution. Newly grown hair will continue to be curly so you will end up with curly roots and straight ends.

• hair which is straightened more than once has a far greater chance of breaking.



Of course your stylist should talk you through the pros and cons of relaxing your hair and should always discuss the quality of your hair with you, so together you can decide whether you want to go ahead with the treatment.



Iain says it's a good idea to get a strand test done before committing to a whole head of treatment. A piece of your hair will be taken and treated so you can see the results, and the condition that your hair will be left in.



But commitment phobes beware - once you start chemically straightening your hair it's hard to stop, unless you want a multi-textural look to your locks... Hmm thought not.

Image © Stockbyte

