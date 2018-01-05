Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know

What does it involve?

Chemical straightening treatments vary from salon to salon and can go under many different names from 'Straight Perms' to 'Hair relaxing.' Christian Toth, is one of Britain's leading hairdressers, and specialises in thermal hair treatments like permanent straightening.



Christian explains how 'Straight Perms' (a kinder version of the traditional chemical straightening technique) work. He says: "The Straight Perm (available from Eleven Hair) treatment involves a combination of carefully formulated chemicals which both protect and relax the hair, along with controlled heat which is applied via straightening irons.

"In this treatment, the formulation includes silk extract, minerals and proteins such as collagen and keratin. Also, pre-treatments are used to rapidly protect damaged hair; they contain protein, so it responds more effectively to the straightening treatment."



When straightening hair in this way it's important to keep hair in optimum health for the best results. Some straightening treatments can be very stripping and drying, so always check what formulations your hairdresser is using.

Image © Hemera