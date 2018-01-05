>
Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know
  
Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know
Aftercare


Aftercare

The process of permanently straightening your hair can leave your locks feeling dehydrated. So it's essential to have a decent aftercare routine.

Jonathan Long of Lockonego says: "Chemically straightened hair needn't look parched and distressed. By using effective products after your smoothing treatment you can avoid breakage and split ends from the beginning, as well as maintain a luscious shine and 'just-stepped-out-of-the-salon' look.

Hair expert Christian Toth says: "Make sure you use a professional shampoo range from your hairdressers as a lot of less expensive hair care brands will leave build up in your hair because they are designed to give you an instant (but not permanent) silky feeling."

We love Unite Hair Care's Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner - it transforms hair!

Left:

Unite Smoothing Shampoo
This no-nonsense shampoo from Unite delivers uber straight, super shiney hair.
RRP: £15.85

Unite Smoothing Conditioner
This miracle worker will de-frizz and nourish over processed hair.
RRP: £17.90
Stockist: 0845 034 0770

30/09/2011
