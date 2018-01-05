In this article















Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know

Essential oils

Top up your hair's natural oils after treatment with some nourishing serums or hair oils. We love Macadamia Healing Oil Treatment , £24.95, a pink liquid that adds shine and softness to damaged hair.



Christian Toth, Hair Expert recommends Moroccan Oil, and with a host of celebrity followers, you can trust to boost chemically damaged hair.



Moroccan Oil

This leaves hair silky soft, nourishing your hair with natural argan oil .

RRP: £ 30.49

