Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know

Another essential part of your aftercare routine should be an intensively hydrating mask.Jonathan Long of Lockonego says: "Use intensive moisture masks at least once a week and be respectful of your hair 's needs."If your hair is looking a little dull, lifeless and dry, avoid alcohol-based products like hairspray for a while as these will only malnourish your poor, overworked locks."If it is control you are after, opt for a silicone based serum to add extra shine and lock down those flyaways.'We love Redken 's Extreme Strength Mask to help fortify fragile hair Left:RRP: £17.20Available from FeelUnique