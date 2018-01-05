|
Chemically straightened hair: What you need to know
Mask the damageAnother essential part of your aftercare routine should be an intensively hydrating mask.
Jonathan Long of Lockonego says: "Use intensive moisture masks at least once a week and be respectful of your hair's needs.
"If your hair is looking a little dull, lifeless and dry, avoid alcohol-based products like hairspray for a while as these will only malnourish your poor, overworked locks.
"If it is control you are after, opt for a silicone based serum to add extra shine and lock down those flyaways.'
We love Redken's Extreme Strength Mask to help fortify fragile hair.
Redken Extreme Strength Builder Mask for Distressed Hair
RRP: £17.20
Available from FeelUnique
Ursula Dewey
30/09/2011
