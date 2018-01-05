Designer bags for less

Top 5 Designer bags for less

Top 5 designer bags for less If you're one of those girls that peers into shiny shop windows and sighs as the bag of your dreams stares at you from the other side, you're not alone. If only there was a way to get



Unfortunately there isn't. We've checked. When it comes to designer bags you do get what you pay for. But that doesn't mean you can't still have gorgeous, envy-inducing arm candy.



We've scoured the high-street and found the best of the designer inspired iconic bags. Beautiful clutches, hobos and



So for that designer look, without the price tag, check out our "designer" bags for less round-up.





You may also be interested in... Get more accessories Give yourself a makeover right now Why am I still single?

Take the quiz!





If you're one of those girls that peers into shiny shop windows and sighs as the bag of your dreams stares at you from the other side, you're not alone. If only there was a way to get designer bags for less?Unfortunately there isn't. We've checked. When it comes to designer bags you do get what you pay for. But that doesn't mean you can't still have gorgeous, envy-inducing arm candy.We've scoured the high-street and found the best of the designer inspired iconic bags. Beautiful clutches, hobos and handbags that are a nod of respect to your favourite designer bags for less than a month's salary. Hooray!So for that designer look, without the price tag, check out our "designer" bags for less round-up.