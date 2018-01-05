>
Little bit of the french way

We couldn't love the Chanel 2.55 more, that beautiful quilted lambskin, that statement gold and black chain, those beautiful interlocked C's; it just cooes 'love me, love me'.

The 2.55 is pretty much everything a girl could want in a shoulder bag. It's worth saving up for.

Although we love Chanel, while we're saving our pounds for the real thing we can always practice with the nearest high street equivalent.

This oversized clutch from Dorothy Perkins is an out and out high street gem, showing that having that celebrity look isn't as ridiculous as you might think.

One day we will have a 2.55 but for now Dotty Ps will do rather nicely!


1. Black oversize quilted clutch bag
RRP:£20.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins

2. Chanel 2.55 (in Black Caviar Leather)
RRP: £2,540
Stockists: 0207 493 5040


24/02/2012
