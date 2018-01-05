|
Designer bags for less
Mulberry Bayswater
Best of BritishYes, Mulberry again but we can't help ourselves! The Mulberry Bayswater needs no introduction.
One of Britain's very best creations. We all know it, we all want it, but few of us can afford it. Curse this credit crunch!
Marks and Spencer have provided us with a shoulder to cry on - another fabulous British brand with beautiful bags.
There is nothing better than the feeling of utter joy that having a Mulberry on your arm inspires but this tote from M&S will at least allow you to practice your smug strut'n'swing for when a Mulberry Bayswater really does dangle off your arm.
Yay.
1. Double Handled Soft Look Tote
RRP: £35
Available from Marks and Spencer
2. Mulberry Bayswater
RRP: 695.00
Available from Selfridges
