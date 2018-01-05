>
Designer bags for less
  
Alexa Mulberry

Alexa Mulberry


It's Chung

A more recent craze, the Mulberry Alexa is one of our modern heritage favourites.

Everyone loves a good satchel and as Mulberry bags go this is way up there at the top of the tree...so to speak.

Made for the one and only style sensation that is Alexa Chung, this 'It' bag is the epitome of our Brit It Girl, cool, collected with a little bit of boyish charm.

We reckon at under a grand it's not completely in the realms of fantasy but while you leave huge hints for your fella or squirrel away your monthly fashion budget, get something stylish to see you through.

This beautiful bag from BHS is the perfect pre-Alexa warm up bag.

1. The Mulberry Alexa
RRP: 795.00
Available from Selfridges

2. Leather double strap satchel
RRP: £59
Available from BHS


24/02/2012
