The Birkin effect

Nearly every iconic bag has an iconic woman behind it and the Birkin bag is definitely one of them.It's rumoured that, whilst on a flight , actress Jane Birkin complained to Hermès president Jean-Louis Dumas, that she could never find a leather weekend bag to fit her things in. A few weeks later the Birkin bag was born.Such is the demand that Hermès remain tight-lipped about the Birkin - we can't tell you when you can get one (they're exclusively and infrequently available in Hermès boutiques) or how much it would cost you.There are so many fakes out there so don't be tempted by too-good-to-be-true offers or websites claiming to sell the iconic bags. We can tell you now, that ain't a real Birkin.What we can also tell you is that this gorgeous bag from the Italian Touch will easily accomodate your weekend things and it's purse friendly too.RRP: £87Available from The Italian Touch