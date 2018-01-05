Speedy Louis Vuitton

Originally made 80 years ago to store champagne (why not?) the Louis Vuitton Speedy is our numero uno Designer It Bag of all time.Rumoured to made for the delicate hands of none other than Audrey Hepburn , this stunning bag has been on the arm of many successful women ever since.We can't get enough of it.There's absolutely no way to have that monochromed LV stamped on your bag without actually owning a Louis Vuitton - do not be tempted to get cheap imitation!Call us crazy but as the real deal is under £500, it's our ambition to own a real life Speedy... maybe by the end of the year.But if you can't get your paws on one then this New Look bag has the shape, the style but not that heart wrenching price tag (and not the logo either but you can't have it all!)RRP: £48.99Available from New Look RRP: £445