In this article



















































Female celebrity tattoos



Celebrity tattoos

Love them or hate them, tattoos never fail to spark our interest. From barcodes to (ex) boyfriends names, some of the most iconic celebrities have made their fair share of inky statements.



Check out Gemma Kayim's round up of



Love them or hate them, tattoos never fail to spark our interest. From barcodes to (ex) boyfriends names, some of the most iconic celebrities have made their fair share of inky statements.Check outround up of female celebrity tattoos . Whether you admire their ink or think they've ruined their skin this collection of celebrity tatts proves these celebs aren't afraid of needles. Image © Sipa