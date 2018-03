In this article



















































Rihanna tattoo

Rihanna tattoo

Star themed tattoos are hugely popular and



As well as a sweep of stars across her neck and back,





Star themed tattoos are hugely popular and Rihanna is no exception.As well as a sweep of stars across her neck and back, Rihanna also has various other tattoos, including two inside her index fingers which read 'Love' and 'Ssh'. Lily Allen and Lindsey Lohan also have matching 'Ssh' tattoos; the pair got inked the same night after they went out partying together in 2009. Wonder if they're sharing a few secrets from that night... Image © Sipa