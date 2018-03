Lady Gaga tattoo

Lady Gaga has a number of tattoos - the peace symbol is our favourite!



And here's a little fact, what you might not know is all her tattoos are positioned on only one side of her body.



The 24 year old has explained, "My father asked that I remain on one side slightly normal, so I only have my tattoos on my left."



It's quirky, but then that's Lady Gaga all over.

Image © Sipa