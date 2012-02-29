Victoria Beckham tattoo

In this article



















































Victoria Beckham is pictured here wearing a one shouldered dress at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles 2010, which shows off her Hebrew neck tattoo Translated it means: "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine."This Hewbrew phrase is commonly used by couples who want to express their love for each other.The WAG-turned- fashion -designer also has a tattoo on her lower back and tattoos on both her wrists - just a few tat-ccessories compared to David's inked bod. Image © Sipa

