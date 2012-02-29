Peaches Geldof tattoo
Peaches Geldof tattoo
At the tender age of just 18, Peaches Geldof
received her 11th tattoo
! Woah!
Her tatt's include the letter 'P' and a bow on her neck, lyrics from a song by Nick Caves on her lower back, and this 'Ex-Valentine' tattoo
on her upper arm - possibly a reference to ex-boyfriend Faris Badwan.
Peaches most extreme tattoo
is a daisy chain which stretches across the side of her body, from her chest down to her knee. Pretty to look at - but how long for?
Image © Sipa