Peaches Geldof tattoo
Peaches Geldof tattoo


Peaches Geldof tattoo

At the tender age of just 18, Peaches Geldof received her 11th tattoo! Woah!

Her tatt's include the letter 'P' and a bow on her neck, lyrics from a song by Nick Caves on her lower back, and this 'Ex-Valentine' tattoo on her upper arm - possibly a reference to ex-boyfriend Faris Badwan.

Peaches most extreme tattoo is a daisy chain which stretches across the side of her body, from her chest down to her knee. Pretty to look at - but how long for?


Image © Sipa
29/06/2011
