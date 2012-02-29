In this article



















































Sienna Miller tattoo

Sienna Miller



Other well known celebs that also have the exact same swallow inking are British stars



We're tempted to get one - just to be a part of the cool club.



Sienna is a fan of small and dainty tattoos - she also has a tiny tatt of three pale blue stars on her shoulder, and one a lone-star based near her belly button. Stars for a star - naturally.





Sienna Miller 's wrist is home to a flying swallow, which is a symbol of acceptance from the Primrose Hill set, confirming she really is an 'it' girl.Other well known celebs that also have the exact same swallow inking are British stars Kate Moss and Robbie Williams , which suggests they have a position in this exclusive social circle.We're tempted to get one - just to be a part of the cool club.Sienna is a fan of small and dainty tattoos - she also has a tiny tatt of three pale blue stars on her shoulder, and one a lone-star based near her belly button. Stars for a star - naturally. Image © Sipa

