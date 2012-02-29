Female celebrity tattoos
  
Sienna Miller tattoo
In this article

Sienna Miller tattoo


Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller's wrist is home to a flying swallow, which is a symbol of acceptance from the Primrose Hill set, confirming she really is an 'it' girl.

Other well known celebs that also have the exact same swallow inking are British stars Kate Moss and Robbie Williams, which suggests they have a position in this exclusive social circle.

We're tempted to get one - just to be a part of the cool club.

Sienna is a fan of small and dainty tattoos - she also has a tiny tatt of three pale blue stars on her shoulder, and one a lone-star based near her belly button. Stars for a star - naturally.


Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationNaturally beautiful celebrities
Rare baby namesBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos