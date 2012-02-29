Female celebrity tattoos
  
Hayden Panettiere tattoo
In this article

Hayden Panettiere tattoo


Hayden Panettiere tattoo

The gorgeous Hayden Panettiere side tattoo might look pretty but it's misspelt. Oops!

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old American actress and singer, her Italian tattoo which reads, "Vivere senza rimipiant" has one too many i's in it. Converted into English the tattoo means "Live without regrets."

The Heroes star explains that the mistake is so minor that it doesn't make a different to her as she quotes, "You know what, I'm left to live up to what it means. I'm proud of it!"

You go girl!



Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Tricks and tips for an active new year
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos