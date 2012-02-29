Hayden Panettiere tattoo
The gorgeous Hayden Panettiere
side tattoo
might look pretty but it's misspelt. Oops!
Unfortunately for the 21-year-old American actress and singer, her Italian tattoo
which reads, "Vivere senza rimipiant" has one too many i's in it. Converted into English the tattoo
means "Live without regrets."
The Heroes star explains that the mistake is so minor that it doesn't make a different to her as she quotes, "You know what, I'm left to live up to what it means. I'm proud of it!"
You go girl!
Image © Sipa