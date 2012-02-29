In this article



















































Hayden Panettiere tattoo

Hayden Panettiere tattoo The gorgeous



Unfortunately for the 21-year-old American actress and singer, her Italian



The Heroes star explains that the mistake is so minor that it doesn't make a different to her as she quotes, "You know what, I'm left to live up to what it means. I'm proud of it!"



You go girl!







The gorgeous Hayden Panettiere side tattoo might look pretty but it's misspelt. Oops!Unfortunately for the 21-year-old American actress and singer, her Italian tattoo which reads, "Vivere senza rimipiant" has one too many i's in it. Converted into English the tattoo means "Live without regrets."The Heroes star explains that the mistake is so minor that it doesn't make a different to her as she quotes, "You know what, I'm left to live up to what it means. I'm proud of it!"You go girl! Image © Sipa

