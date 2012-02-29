Female celebrity tattoos
  
Lily Allen tattoo
In this article

Lily Allen tattoo


Lily Allen tattoo

One of the most weird and wonderful tattoo's has got to be the one found around Lily Allen's right wrist. Her own individual charm bracelet, creative and cute!

Renowned for her singing career, Lily Allen who now runs a vintage clothes store with her sister, Lucy in Disguise, has a variety of inked charms.

Her inked charms include Homer from the Simpsons, a barking dog, and a smiley face. Surely she won't regret choosing cartoon characters at 50?

Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Foods that you can easily grow at homeMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos