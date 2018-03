Kelly Osbourne tattoo

Pictured is Kelly Osbourne looking incredible, as she arrived at Flaunt Magazine's 10th anniversary in 2008 with her synthesizer tattoo on display.



Kelly has revealed she really can't stand synthesizers: "I can't play the piano and I have a keyboard because I went through my weird 80's phase and I was really drunk."



Oh dear Kelly! that explains the rumours that most of her tattoos have now been removed.

Image © Sipa