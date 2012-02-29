|
Female celebrity tattoos
Evan Rachel Wood tattoo
Evan Rachel Wood tattooTrue Blood star Evan Rachel Wood is a huge fan of tattoos with 9 in total.
The tattoo which appears behind her left ear is said to be Evans lucky number.
Her on/off lover Marilyn Manson has the same tattoo in the exact same position, as his name and his birthday coincidently add up to the number 15.
Are they the perfect match?!
Image © Sipa
