Mena Suvari tattoo
Mena Suvari started her career as a model and fashion designer, but soon landed herself in major film roles such as, American Beauty and the hit comedy film America Pie.

The fun-loving American is seen wearing a dress which unveils her tattoo that reads "Word. Sound. Power."

Mena is also inked with the number 13 on her chest - isn't 13 meant to be an unlucky number? Not in her case as her and her husband Simone Sestito share the same tattoo on his chest.



Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
