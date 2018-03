In this article



















































Amy Winehouse tattoo

Amy Winehouse tattoo



Amy got her first



They range from a horseshoe, a feather, a lightning bolt and several playful pin up girls.





Amy Winehouse has enough tattoos to put most Metallica fans to shame! And here she is performing recently at her disastrous concert in Belgrade, Serbia.Amy got her first tattoo at the tender age of 15.They range from a horseshoe, a feather, a lightning bolt and several playful pin up girls. Image © Sipa