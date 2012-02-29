Female celebrity tattoos
  
Cheryl Cole tattoo
In this article

Cheryl Cole tattoo


Cheryl Cole tattoo

Cheryl Cole has a tribal tattoo located on her right hand, perfectly positioned for maximum exposure when she performs with a mic.

The 'Promise This' singer allegedly planned to have her 'Mrs C' tattoo removed from the back of her neck after her spilt with footballer Ashley Cole, but rumour has it that this tattoo remains.

Perhaps the tattoo will continue to stay there now Cheryl and Ashley might be rekindling their relationship. Is it a case of watch this tatt?

Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos