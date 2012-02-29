In this article



















































Cheryl Cole tattoo

Cheryl Cole tattoo







These are a tail-like design on her upper thigh, and left side of her bottom...cheeky!





Cheryl Cole 's back was the centre of attention when she turned up to the Brit Awards in February this year flaunting her lower back tattoo which combines a butterfly and tribal design. Cheryl Cole also has a few more tattoos which are generally kept out her sight.These are a tail-like design on her upper thigh, and left side of her bottom...cheeky! Image © Sipa

