Female celebrity tattoos
  
Cheryl Cole tattoo
In this article

Cheryl Cole tattoo


Cheryl Cole tattoo

Cheryl Cole's back was the centre of attention when she turned up to the Brit Awards in February this year flaunting her lower back tattoo which combines a butterfly and tribal design.

Cheryl Cole also has a few more tattoos which are generally kept out her sight.

These are a tail-like design on her upper thigh, and left side of her bottom...cheeky!


Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos