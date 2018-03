In this article



















































Pink tattoo

Pink Tattoo



Featured on Pinks right wrist is the saying: "What goes around comes around."



Two of her tattoos are tributes to her dead dogs - that's doggie dedication!



"Sir Corky Moore" the name of one of her past pooches, is inked on her left arm. Pink certainly has an array of tattoos, 25 to be precise. That's a lot of tatts.Featured on Pinks right wrist is the saying: "What goes around comes around."Two of her tattoos are tributes to her dead dogs - that's doggie dedication!"Sir Corky Moore" the name of one of her past pooches, is inked on her left arm.

Image © Sipa