Angelina Jolie tattoo

The tattoo at the top of Angelina Jolie's left arm shows the geographical coordinates (longitude and latitude) of the exact locations where all her adopted children were born.



She must have had help finding them on Google Maps!



With all the tattoos that Angelina has, the ones dedicated to her children show just how devoted she is as a parent, and we salute this Angelina! Brad - it's your turn now.





Image © Sipa