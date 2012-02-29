In this article



















































Jodie Marsh tattoo

Jodie Marsh tattoo Oh. My. Gosh! Did you know



From her first, the word 'cheekie' tattooed on her lower back, to an exact copy of the stilettos she wore as a lap dancer at Stringfellows -



The most peculiar way that Jodie got one of her tatts is by letting the readers of lad's mag Bizzare choose a design after losing a bet - probably not the smartest thing to do Jodie. Oh. My. Gosh! Did you know Jodie Marsh has over 70 tatts? - Yes you did read correctly!From her first, the word 'cheekie' tattooed on her lower back, to an exact copy of the stilettos she wore as a lap dancer at Stringfellows - Jodie Marsh 's passion is the art of inking.The most peculiar way that Jodie got one of her tatts is by letting the readers of lad's mag Bizzare choose a design after losing a bet - probably not the smartest thing to do Jodie. After being given a shortlist of 15, which included "Peter Andre's face" and "maggots coming out of a wound on my chest," Jodie apparently picked the best one - a devil's tail coming out of her bum crack!



Oh dear is all we have to say!

Image © Sipa

