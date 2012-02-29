Female celebrity tattoos
  
Jodie Marsh tattoo
In this article

Jodie Marsh tattoo


Jodie Marsh tattoo

Oh. My. Gosh! Did you know Jodie Marsh has over 70 tatts? - Yes you did read correctly!

From her first, the word 'cheekie' tattooed on her lower back, to an exact copy of the stilettos she wore as a lap dancer at Stringfellows - Jodie Marsh's passion is the art of inking.

The most peculiar way that Jodie got one of her tatts is by letting the readers of lad's mag Bizzare choose a design after losing a bet - probably not the smartest thing to do Jodie.

After being given a shortlist of 15, which included "Peter Andre's face" and "maggots coming out of a wound on my chest," Jodie apparently picked the best one - a devil's tail coming out of her bum crack!

Oh dear is all we have to say!

Image © Sipa
Editor
29/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Female celebrity tattoos

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos