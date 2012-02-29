Jodie Marsh tattoo
Oh. My. Gosh! Did you know Jodie Marsh
has over 70 tatts? - Yes you did read correctly!
From her first, the word 'cheekie' tattooed on her lower back, to an exact copy of the stilettos she wore as a lap dancer at Stringfellows - Jodie Marsh
's passion is the art of inking.
The most peculiar way that Jodie got one of her tatts is by letting the readers of lad's mag Bizzare choose a design after losing a bet - probably not the smartest thing to do Jodie.
After being given a shortlist of 15, which included "Peter Andre's face" and "maggots coming out of a wound on my chest," Jodie apparently picked the best one - a devil's tail coming out of her bum crack!
Oh dear is all we have to say!
Image © Sipa